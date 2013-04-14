(Updates with later scores)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 14 Final round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): -8 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) After 6 holes -7 Jason Day (Australia) 7 -6 Adam Scott (Australia) 6
Brandt Snedeker 6 -5 Marc Leishman (Australia) 6 -3 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 9
Lee Westwood (England) 9
Selected others: -2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 10 -1 Ernie Els (South Africa) 16
Tiger Woods 8 +2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
Luke Donald (England) 17 +3 Justin Rose (England) 12 +4 KJ Choi (South Korea) 17
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 16 +7 Bubba Watson 16 +9 Phil Mickelson 18 +12 Guan Tianlang (China) 18 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)