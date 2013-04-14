(Updates with later scores)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 14 Final round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): -8 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) After 11 holes -7 Jason Day (Australia) 13 -6 Adam Scott (Australia) 12
Marc Leishman (Australia) 12 -5 Brandt Snedeker 11 -4 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 17
Tiger Woods 14
Selected others: -3 Lee Westwood (England) 15 -1 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18
Fred Couples 18 +2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
Luke Donald (England) 18
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18
Justin Rose (England) 18 +5 KJ Choi (South Korea) 18 +7 Bubba Watson 18 +9 Phil Mickelson 18 +12 Guan Tianlang (China) 18 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)