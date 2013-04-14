(Updates at end of regulation play)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 14 Final round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): -9 Adam Scott (Australia) After 18 holes
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 18 -7 Jason Day (Australia) 18 -5 Tiger Woods 18
Marc Leishman (Australia) 18 -4 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18
Brandt Snedeker 18 -3 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18
Lee Westwood (England) 18
Matt Kuchar 18
Selected others: -1 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18
Fred Couples 18 +2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
Luke Donald (England) 18
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18
Justin Rose (England) 18 +5 KJ Choi (South Korea) 18 +7 Bubba Watson 18 +9 Phil Mickelson 18 +12 Guan Tianlang (China) 18 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)