Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 Latest second-round leaderboard at The Masters on Friday: (U.S. unless stated)
Par Holes
B. Watson - 7 18
J. Senden (Australia) - 4 18
T. Bjorn (Denmark) - 3 18
J. Blixt (Sweden) - 3 18
A. Scott (Australia) - 2 14
J. Walker - 2 18
F. Couples - 2 18
J. Donaldson (Britain) - 1 15
J. Spieth - 1 13
K. Streelman - 1 18
S. Gallacher (Britain) - 1 18
R. Henley - 1 18
K. Stadler - 1 18
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci