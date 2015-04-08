AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Australian Marc Leishman has withdrawn from the Masters for personal reasons, tournament officials said on Wednesday.

Leishman, 31, decided to pull out of the season's first major with his wife in an induced coma battling pneumonia, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The withdrawal of Leishman, who tied for fourth at Augusta National in 2013 the same year compatriot Adam Scott became the first Australian to land the green jacket, reduces the Masters field to 97 players.

First round play gets underway on Thursday with Northern Ireland's world number one Rory McIlroy bidding to complete a career grand slam and Tiger Woods in the spotlight as he returns to action following a two-month layoff to retool his game. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)