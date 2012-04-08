By Simon Evans
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Rory McIlroy's Masters
dreams were dashed once again after a five-over par 77 on
Saturday dropped him out of contention and left him with no
chance of making amends for his final round collapse last year.
The Northern Irishman began the day well placed, tied for
third, but ended it among those in 27th place and 10 shots
behind leader Peter Hanson of Sweden.
The world number two began a shot behind overnight leaders
Fred Couples and Jason Dufner but started with a double-bogey on
the first hole and never recovered, making 42 on the front nine.
Last year McIlroy held a four-shot lead at the start of the
final day but an horrific 80 cost him the title.
"It seems like every year I come here I throw a bad nine
holes out there. 42 today wasn't a great effort," McIlroy told
reporters. "I just couldn't hit any fairways. When you can't hit
fairways around here you make life a lot more difficult for
yourself.
"I was hanging in there, made a really good up-and-down on
four and on six. Making double on seven, that really knocked
everything out of me and it was hard to get any momentum going
after that," he added.
McIlroy's honesty is matched by his optimism and refusal to
let a bad day destroy his morale.
Last year, he bounced back from his final round flop at
Augusta to enjoy his first major title in the U.S. Open.
He has more modest aims for Sunday's final round.
"The good thing is it wasn't on the last day. I can go out
there tomorrow, try and shoot a good score, try and finish well,
get a top 10 or a top five or whatever if I can shoot a really
good one and at least leave here in a positive frame of mind,"
he said.
"I think if I can finish top 10 it would be a really good
result. So if I can go out there tomorrow and shoot something in
the mid 60s and walk away from here with a top 10, I'd be very
pleased."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)