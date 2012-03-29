March 29 Two years after winning his third
Masters crown in highly emotional circumstances, Phil Mickelson
returns to the sylvan surrounds of Augusta National next week as
one of the favourites for the title.
The American left-hander has always relished playing at the
iconic venue where his magical short game is a prized commodity
and he will tee off in the opening round on April 5 buoyed by
yet another successful start to a PGA Tour season.
Mickelson has made a habit of flourishing on the U.S.
circuit's 'West Coast Swing' and he came agonisingly close to
winning consecutive titles in his home state of California last
month while displaying superb pre-Masters form.
He stole the limelight from Tiger Woods as he charged to a
two-shot victory at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, then lost
out to compatriot Bill Haas in a three-way playoff for the
Northern Trust Open at Riviera the following week.
The biggest change this year for Mickelson, a 40-times
winner on the PGA Tour, has been improved form with his putter.
"I'm glad to be back playing well again, and to be not just
executing in practice but to be executing back out on Tour," he
said after his successful run on the West Coast.
"This is a different year for me for one simple reason ...
my putter is back. I hit the ball great the last couple of
years, and this year, I can roll it again and it feels terrific.
"The putter just feels good in my hands and I feel really
good on the greens. I'm just happy to be back in the mix."
Mickelson was especially pleased with his form at Pebble
Beach where he outscored Woods by 11 shots as he charged past
overnight leader Charlie Wi with a flawless eight-under-par 64.
TIGER INSPIRATION
"He (Woods) seems to bring out the best in me and the last
four or five years, I've played some of my best golf playing
with him and I really enjoy it," Mickelson said.
"I hope that he continues to play better and better, and I
hope that he and I have a chance to play together more in final
rounds."
Mickelson could get that chance next week at Augusta
National where Woods, fresh from victory at the Arnold Palmer
Invitational on Sunday, will be seeking his fifth green jacket.
Like Woods, Mickelson has always loved competing at the
Masters where a superb short game rather than accurate driving
is the most likely guarantee for a successful week.
"You don't have to be perfect there," said the 41-year-old
Californian, who won his first Masters title in 2004. "If the
average player goes out and plays Augusta National, he can play
his normal game and he always has a shot.
"He can be in the pine needles and the trees don't hang down
to the ground. He can be in the rough and there's no rough, it's
first cut. You always have a chance.
"I'm able to get away with being less than perfect there
because I can still advance the ball up by the green and rely on
my short game as well as my knowledge and experience of where I
can and can't go."
Two years ago, Mickelson birdied four of the last seven
holes at Augusta National to clinch his fourth major victory by
three shots in front of huge galleries that included his wife
Amy and three children.
After putting out on the 18th green, he walked off to
embrace his wife, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer the
previous year.
Amy has since responded well to treatment and her husband is
now back in form and ready to launch his bid for yet another
emotional victory at one of his favourite venues.
"There are a few courses in the world that I get excited
just to go play," Mickelson said of Augusta National. "I just
love playing there."
