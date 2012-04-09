By Julian Linden
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Phil Mickelson has
always been a risk taker on the golf course.
Never frightened to roll the dice even when the stakes are
at their highest, the American has endeared himself to a
generation of golf fans with his swashbuckling approach and
improvisation.
But even the highrollers lose some time and at the Masters
on Sunday, Mickelson gambled and lost big.
At the par three fourth hole, the left-hander's luck ran out
when his tee shot hit a metal rail and richocheted into some
nearby bamboo shoots.
Faced with the option of returning to the tee to play his
third shot, he decided to take a plunge and play out of the
rough but made a complete hash of it.
"If it goes into people and stops right there, no problem.
If it goes into the grand stand, no problem (but) it hit the
metal railing and shot in the trees," he explained.
"And not only was it unplayable, but I couldn't take an
unplayable. There was no place to go other than back to the tee.
"So I took the risk of trying to hit it a few times."
By the time the ball went in the cup, Mickelson had hit it
six times - twice playing right-handed. He signed for a triple
bogey and plumetted down the leaderboard.
There were still 14 holes left to play but he could not make
up all the lost ground and eventually finished two shots behind
Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen, who went to a playoff, won by
Watson.
Unlike the previous day when Mickelson charged up the
leaderboard by covering the last nine holes in 30 shots, he was
unable to make any big putts when it mattered.
"I had many chances to make birdies and wasn't able to get
the ball to go in," he said.
"They were just coming right up to the edge and just not
quite peaking in.
"I had a fun opportunity on the back nine all the way up
through 17 holes where if I could have birdied the last two and
gotten in the playoff."
He ended up finishing in a four-way tie for third but that
was little consolation for the Californian. He has already won
the Masters three times but said he wasted a golden opprtunity
for a fourth green jacket.
"I'm certainly not satisfied just being in contention. I
think that I love having the opportunity to win, to compete on
Sunday, to come down the back nine with a chance to win the
Masters," he said.
"It's certainly disappointing not getting it done, not being
able to convert the opportunities on the back nine, not being
able to electrify the crowds and make birdies and eagles when I
need to and move up the leaderboard.
"It doesn't mean that I didn't enjoy myself, that I didn't
enjoy the opportunity but I'm certainly going to be disappointed
that I wasn't able to get it done here because I had a great
opportunity."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)