AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Jack Nicklaus proved he can still get it done at Augusta National as he carded a hole-in-one during the Masters Par-3 contest on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old, a six-time Masters champion, recorded his ace on the fourth hole with a shot that flew the water, his ball landing beyond the pin before spinning back and rolling slowly into the cup.

As the ball disappeared, the crowd stood and roared while the 18-time major winner high-fived and hugged his playing partners, nine-time major champion Gary Player of South Africa and twice Masters winner Ben Crenshaw.

Two other players, Chilean amateur Mathias Dominguez and Colombian Camilo Villegas, also aced the fourth while South African Trevor Immelman holed out at the fifth before Villegas collected his second ace of the day at the eighth. (Writing by Steve Keating in Augusta; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)