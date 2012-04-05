* Augusta clings to men's-only membership policy
* Club faces dilemma with IBM's woman CEO
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, April 5 President Barack Obama
believes women should be allowed to join the all-male Augusta
National Golf Club, the White House said on Thursday, adding
pressure on the exclusive 80-year-old organization to drop its
restrictive policy.
"His personal opinion is that women should be admitted,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters, saying he had
spoken to Obama about the issue, as the prestigious Masters
tournament got under way in Augusta, Georgia.
In a rare moment of agreement with Obama, Republican
front-runner Mitt Romney, the Democratic president's likely
opponent in the Nov. 6 election, said if it were up to him, "of
course I'd have women in Augusta."
The question of whether women should be allowed to become
members at the home of the Masters has been around for years.
But it took on added significance after Ginni Rometty became
chief executive officer of IBM, one the tournament's longtime
sponsors, in January.
The White House weighed in on the issue during an election
campaign in which Obama and his fellow Democrats are seeking to
exploit a "gender gap" in polls showing the president ahead of
Republican presidential contenders with women voters. Obama is
hosting a conference on women and the economy on Friday.
Carney was asked whether Obama believed the men's-only
Augusta club should open its ranks to women, especially given
Rometty's position.
"It is obviously up to the club to decide," Carney said at
the daily White House briefing. "He believes Augusta should
admit women. You know, we're kind of long past the time when
women should be excluded from anything."
Club chairman Billy Payne was pressed on the eve of the
Masters on whether the club would alter its policy.
And in keeping with the club's secretive traditions, he
refused on Wednesday to provide a clear answer, saying only that
membership issues were not for public debate.
DILEMMA WITH IBM
IBM, the world's largest technology services company, is a
long-standing sponsor of the Masters and its past four CEOs have
been granted membership to Augusta National.
The club now faces a dilemma of whether to change its policy
to allow Rometty to join or spurn one of its major sponsors.
Augusta's invitation-only membership has been steeped in
secrecy since the conservative club opened in 1932. Women are
allowed to play the course if invited by a member but cannot
become members themselves. The club resisted pressure to
desegregate for decades and only admitted its first black member
in 1990.
The club does not reveal its full list of members, believed
to be around 300, although it is known that some of the powerful
men from industry and finance, including Bill Gates and Warren
Buffett, are members.
When asked whether Obama - who has played golf regularly
during his presidency - would ever play at a men's-only club,
Carney said, "I didn't have that conversation with him."
Carney pushed back against the notion that Friday's White
House conference on women and the economy had electoral
implications, insisting it was meant to promote economic
initiatives.
But Obama's re-election campaign has made no secret of its
efforts to court women voters, and his fellow Democrats have
sought to depict the Republicans' focus on contraception and
abortion as an attack on women's rights.
At a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, Romney took care not to
give the Democrats any more ammunition.
"I'm not a member of Augusta. I don't know if I would
qualify - my golf game is not that good - but certainly if I
were a member and if I could run Augusta, which isn't likely to
happen, but of course I'd have women in Augusta. Sure," he said.
Women voters have helped Obama take a large lead over
Romney in a dozen battleground states, a USA TODAY/Gallup poll
said on Monday. Obama led among the women surveyed in those
states with 54 percent, compared to Romney's 36 percent.
(Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis and Lily Kuo; Editing
by Frances Kerry and Cynthia Osterman)