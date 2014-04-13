Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores

March 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at the par-72 course on Friday in Orlando, Florida. The cut was set at 147. -10 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 68 66 -9 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 67 68 -8 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 67 69 -7 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 67 Marc Leishman (Australia) 71 66 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 69 -6 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 68 -5 Ton