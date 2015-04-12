AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 Pairings for Sunday's final round of the Masters at Augusta National (add four hours for GMT, U.S. unless stated, totals after two rounds): 1000 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 225, plus a marker 1010 Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland) 222, Vijay Singi (Fiji) 224 1020 Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 221, Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 221 1030 Erik Compton 219, Anirban Lahiri (India) 220 1040 Jason Dufner 219, Jimmy Walker 219 1050 Mark O'Meara 218, Steve Stricker 219 1100 Keegan Bradley 218, Danny Willett (England) 218 1110 Ryan Palmer 217, Matt Kuchar 218 1120 Chris Kirk 217, Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 217 1130 Morgan Hoffmann 217, John Senden (Australia) 217 1150 Patrick Reed 216, Bae Sang-moon (South Krea) 217 1200 Webb Simpson 216, Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 216 1210 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 216, Brooks Koepka 216 1220 Adam Scott (Australia) 215, Lee Westwood (England) 216 1230 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 215, Bubba Watson 215 1240 Cameron Tringale 215, Rickie Fowler 215 1250 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 214, Ernie Els (South Africa) 214 1300 Russell Henley 214, Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 214 1310 Sergio Garcia (Spaniard) 213, Ryan Moore 213 1330 Bill Haas 212, Hunter Mahan 213 1340 Jason Day (Australia) 212, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 212 1350 Zach Johnson 212, Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 212 1400 Paul Casey (England) 211, Ian Poulter (England) 212 1410 Dustin Johnson 210, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 211 1420 Kevin Streelman 210, Kevin Na 210 1430 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 210, Tiger Woods 210 1440 Phil Mickelson 205, Charley Hoffman 206 1450 Jordan Spieth 200, Justin Rose (England) 204