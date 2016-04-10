AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 Pairings for Sunday's final round of the Masters at Augusta National (add four hours for GMT, U.S. unless stated, totals after three rounds): 0945 Kevin Na 231 0955 Cameron Smith (Australia) 229, Romain Langasque (France) 230 1005 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 229, Ian Poulter (England) 229 1015 Larry Mize 227, Martin Kaymer (Germany) 228 1025 Hunter Mahan 226, Justin Thomas 227 1035 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 225, Bubba Watson 226 1045 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 225, Kevin Streelman 225 1055 Kevin Kisner 225, Victor Dubuisson (France) 225 1105 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 224, Troy Merritt 224 1115 Anirban Lahiri (India) 224, Keegan Bradley 224 1135 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 223, Patrick Reed 224 1145 Adam Scott (Australia) 223, Harris English 223 1155 Davis Love III 222, Webb Simpson 223 1205 Scott Piercy 221, Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 222 1215 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 221, Danny Lee (New Zealand) 221 1225 Brooks Koepka 221, Bryson DeChambeau 221 1235 Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 221, Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 221 1245 Bill Haas 221, Charley Hoffman 221 1255 Jimmy Walker 220, Chris Wood (England) 220 1305 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 220, Paul Casey (England) 220 1325 Matt Kuchar 220, Billy Horschel 220 1335 J.B. Holmes 219, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 220 1345 Justin Rose (England) 219, Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 219 1355 Daniel Berger 218, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 218 1405 Brandt Snedeker 217, Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 217 1415 Danny Willett (England) 216, Lee Westwood (England) 217 1425 Jason Day (Australia) 216, Dustin Johnson 216 1435 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 215, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 215 1445 Jordan Spieth 213, Smylie Kaufman 214 (Compiled by Andrew Both)