AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 Pairings for Sunday's
final round of the Masters at Augusta National (add four hours
for GMT, U.S. unless stated, totals after three rounds):
0945 Kevin Na 231
0955 Cameron Smith (Australia) 229, Romain Langasque
(France) 230
1005 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 229, Ian Poulter (England)
229
1015 Larry Mize 227, Martin Kaymer (Germany) 228
1025 Hunter Mahan 226, Justin Thomas 227
1035 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 225, Bubba Watson 226
1045 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 225, Kevin Streelman 225
1055 Kevin Kisner 225, Victor Dubuisson (France) 225
1105 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 224, Troy Merritt 224
1115 Anirban Lahiri (India) 224, Keegan Bradley 224
1135 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 223, Patrick Reed 224
1145 Adam Scott (Australia) 223, Harris English 223
1155 Davis Love III 222, Webb Simpson 223
1205 Scott Piercy 221, Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 222
1215 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 221, Danny Lee (New
Zealand) 221
1225 Brooks Koepka 221, Bryson DeChambeau 221
1235 Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 221, Jamie Donaldson
(Wales) 221
1245 Bill Haas 221, Charley Hoffman 221
1255 Jimmy Walker 220, Chris Wood (England) 220
1305 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 220, Paul Casey (England)
220
1325 Matt Kuchar 220, Billy Horschel 220
1335 J.B. Holmes 219, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 220
1345 Justin Rose (England) 219, Angel Cabrera (Argentina)
219
1355 Daniel Berger 218, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 218
1405 Brandt Snedeker 217, Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 217
1415 Danny Willett (England) 216, Lee Westwood (England) 217
1425 Jason Day (Australia) 216, Dustin Johnson 216
1435 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 215, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
215
1445 Jordan Spieth 213, Smylie Kaufman 214
(Compiled by Andrew Both)