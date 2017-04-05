AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 The traditional U.S. Masters Par 3 contest was called off on Wednesday for the first time in its 57-year history with heavy storms forecast in the Augusta area.

Twenty-six players started their rounds in the curtain-raiser event for the year's first major which starts on Thursday.

Former Masters champion Mike Weir of Canada fired a hole in one and moved joint top of the leaderboard on three under par after seven holes before organisers brought the players off the course.

Monday's practice session was also called off and more heavy rain is forecast overnight. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Frank Pingue)