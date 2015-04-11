April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Masters at the par-72 course on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia -16 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 64 66 70 -12 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 70 67 -11 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 68 67 -10 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 67 68 71 -6 Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 66 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 70 70 70 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 67 73 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 71 68 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 73 69 68 -5 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 68 74 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 70 70 -4 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 72 72 68 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 69 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 71 72 Ian Poulter (Britain) 73 72 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 70 70 Jason Day (Australia) 67 74 71 -3 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 75 70 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 74 71 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 74 66 73 -2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 70 73 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 72 69 73 Ernie Els (South Africa) 67 72 75 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 74 72 -1 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 71 73 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 69 74 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 75 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 75 70 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 73 72 70 0 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 74 71 71 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 73 73 70 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 74 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 69 75 72 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 73 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 72 74 1 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 73 72 72 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 74 71 72 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 74 70 73 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 73 72 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 74 74 John Senden (Australia) 71 74 72 2 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72 74 72 Mark O'Meara (U.S.) 73 68 77 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 72 75 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 71 76 3 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 73 73 73 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 74 71 74 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 72 74 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 72 74 4 Anirban Lahiri (India) 71 75 74 5 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 74 71 76 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 74 76 6 Darren Clarke (Britain) 74 71 77 8 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 75 70 79 9 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 75 70 80