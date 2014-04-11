Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 A turbo-charged run of six birdies in 11 holes propelled Australian John Senden to a joint best of the week 68 in the second round of the Masters on Friday.
The Tampa Bay Championship winner bogeyed the first and fourth holes but went galloping through the field with birdies at the fifth, seventh, eighth, 11th, 14th and 15th to finish three shots behind tournament leader Bubba Watson.
"If I keep believing in myself and enjoying it, that's the difference...it's about keeping a smile on your face when you're under pressure," Senden told reporters after ending another sun-filled day at Augusta National on 140, four under par.
"There are plenty of ups and downs on this golf course. I just want to go out there and do my best and hope that's good enough."
Senden, who won at Tampa Bay in March, missed the cut in three of his four previous appearances at the opening major of the year but said he had learned a lot from his experiences.
"I've been here five times now and learned where to go and where not to go," said the 42-year-old.
"You just have to accept where the ball ends up and play the best shot you can. The secret of this course is keeping the big numbers off the card.
"They kind of put you straight out of contention and if you can do that well you have a chance."
Senden said he was unfazed at the possibility of playing alongside big-hitting 2012 champion Watson in the third round on Saturday.
"I have to stick to the game plan and that's about doing my job well," said the double PGA Tour winner.
"Bubba has his game plan. I don't know what he is going to do, I can't control that.
"I'll be nervous on the first tee tomorrow. I've been nervous every day teeing off but that's a good thing." (Editing by Gene Cherry)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci