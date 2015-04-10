AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 Jordan Spieth says his young age and relative inexperience should not hurt his chances of winning the Masters as he draws inspiration from the previous success of Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.

Woods was 21 when he posted his first of four Masters victories in 1997, while Ballesteros was 23 when he notched the first of his two wins in 1980.

"Seems like there's been quite a few guys that have had success at a young age here," Spieth, 21, told reporters after surging to a five-shot halfway lead at Augusta National on Friday.

"Obviously I'm not comparing myself to those guys in any way but I'm saying it's only taken them a time or two to figure it out and get into contention and close out the tournament."

Spieth is playing his second Masters after finishing equal runner-up last year. By comparison, Woods won in his third Masters, though his first as a pro, while Ballesteros won in his fourth attempt.

"It means it can be done," Spieth continued. "After getting in contention last year and seeing what Sunday in the final group was like, now it feels more like a regular event.

"I think just having the experience of playing it a few times was all I needed to feel that way.

"I feel comfortable this week. I haven't felt very nervous. I've felt in a good place. I slept well last night."

Spieth, while undoubtedly mature for his age, would hardly be human if his metaphorical collar did not start to get a little tighter over the weekend.

He said he planned on spending Friday night taking it easy with friends and family and "hopefully acting like nothing's going on."

With 36 holes of treacherous Augusta real estate still to negotiate, he was not planning to spend the night penning a victory speech.

"This is just the halfway point," said Spieth, as if any reminder was needed.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)