By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| Augusta, Georgia, April 2
With an abundance of
intriguing storylines this week's Masters has the potential to
be one of the most exciting of all time and Steve Stricker can
already feel the heightened sense of anticipation among the
azaleas and magnolias.
Past winners Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are in form and
ready to claim another green jacket while U.S. Open champion
Rory McIlroy and fellow Briton Lee Westwood are poised to lead a
strong European charge in the year's opening major.
"No kidding," American world number five Stricker told
Reuters on a glorious, sun-drenched afternoon at Augusta
National. "This could be one of the most exciting Masters ever,
for sure.
"Tiger is playing well, Phil is playing well. Charl
Schwartzel, the defending champion, is playing well and Louis
Oosthuizen is another very good South Africa player.
"There are so many good Americans too. Hunter (Mahan) is
playing great too."
Mahan became the first player to record multiple wins on the
PGA Tour this year with his one-stroke victory at the Houston
Open on Sunday, a triumph that lifted him to fourth in the
rankings.
"It's really wide open this week but, as we all know, Tiger
drives the media and the excitement level so everybody will be
wondering how he's going to be able to perform and how he will
do here," said Stricker, a 12-times winner on the U.S. circuit.
Woods, a four-times champion at Augusta National, ended a
30-month title drought on the PGA Tour with victory at last
month's Arnold Palmer Invitational while Mickelson, a
three-times Masters winner, clinched his 40th title on the U.S.
circuit at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February.
MCILROY MELTDOWN
While Woods has been installed as a 4-1 favourite by British
bookmakers Ladbrokes for this week, many golf fans would love to
see Northern Irishman McIlroy gain Masters redemption after his
nightmarish meltdown in the final round last year.
Four strokes in front after 54 holes, McIlroy spectacularly
collapsed as he closed with an ugly 80, but he immediately
bounced back with a commanding victory at the U.S. Open two
months later.
Though Stricker fully appreciates the captivating storylines
ahead of Thursday's opening round, he is more concerned with his
own form after ending last year with a potentially serious
injury.
The soft-spoken American had to withdraw from the BMW
Championship in September due to neck and shoulder pain that
caused weakness in his left hand and he has played a limited
schedule this season while trying to strengthen the area.
"I've only played five times this year by design," the
46-year-old said. "I've been doing some physical therapy with
some people at home and also on the road ... and it's responding
to all of that.
"My strength seems to be coming back a little bit in my hand
and on my left side. It's really not affecting how I play. It
did at the end of last year but I haven't seen that so far this
year."
When Stricker tees off in this week's Masters, where his
best finish was a tie for sixth in 2009, he will be competing in
successive events for only the second time this season.
"This is a test this week and I'm trying not to push it so
much either," he said. "I have practised a little bit less and
made sure that I've got a lot of strength with the left side
going into the tournament rounds.
"I'm excited to be here. This is where you want to be in the
first week of April. My game has gotten progressively better the
last five or six years and I continue to improve," added the
American who has won nine PGA Tour titles since he turned 40.
