AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 The Thai duo of Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat took different routes to the same score, shooting even-par 72 in the opening round at the Masters on Thursday.

Both players were satisfied with their score in strong winds at Augusta National on a day when many players had their hopes of a Green Jacket blown away.

"Very happy with even par. Very good round for me," Jaidee told Reuters, adding that he was most pleased with avoiding any three-putts on the demanding greens which were made even more difficult by the whipping winds.

"I had a lot of up-and-downs (to save par) and on the back nine missed three or four good birdie chances."

Jaidee, 46, made a sizzling start to his fifth Masters, picking up two birdies in the first three holes.

Aphibarnrat, on the other hand, started poorly, running up four front-nine bogeys to make the turn at four-over as nerves got the better of him.

But the young Thai settled down, reeling off a string of pars before an eagle at the par-five 13th, where he used his utility club to rifle his second shot to within 20 feet of the cup, gave him a jolt of confidence.

Subsequent birdies at 15 and 17 brought Aphibaranrat back to even par.

"The way I started I was just too nervous," said the 26-year-old from Bangkok, who had trouble adjusting to the pace of the greens.

"After I three-putted (the eighth hole) I kept thinking that it's not my week again.

"The eagle on 13 was a big key turn," he said. "And I got a lot of confidence back after I chipped in (from 15 yards) on 15 as well.

"So overall, a little bit struggling beginning, but good finish at the end. Even par is a good start."