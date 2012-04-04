By Simon Evans
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4 Ireland's Padraig
Harrington and American Jonathan Byrd were declared joint
winners of the traditional pre-Masters Par 3 competition on
Wednesday after a thunderstorm cut short the fun.
Harrington, the first player to win the contest three times,
finished level with Byrd at five under-par when play was
abandoned at Augusta National.
Dozens of players were unable to finish the light-hearted
competition after a storm warning then subsequent rain.
Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Jerry Pate finished a shot back
at four-under, while Phil Mickelson shot three-under. Tiger
Woods and Rory McIlroy were among the players who skipped the
event.
It was the second time Harrington had shared victory, he
also tied with David Toms in 2003 when another storm halted
play.
Mark Wilson and Denmark's Thomas Bjorn both delighted the
galleries with holes in one, at the fourth and ninth holes
respectively.
Winning the contest, in which many players take their
children, wives or girlfriends as caddies on the 1,060-yard
nine-hole course is considered a curse to winning the Masters.
In the 52 years the event has been staged since Sam Snead
won the inaugural contest in 1960, no Par-3 winner has gone on
to win the Masters the same year.
Raymond Floyd came within an eyelash of ending the jinx in
1990, but lost the Masters in a playoff with Nick Faldo.
The rain was the second disappointment for spectators on
Wednesday after entry to the course was delayed by 40 minutes in
the morning while workers cleaned up debris from an overnight
storm.
