Bubba Watson, Americans finally have another golfer they can
root for with a passion.
Watson's victory at Augusta National on Sunday silenced, for
a while, the talk of mechanics, golfing 'gurus', the obsession
over Tiger Woods and showed that a grown-up kid who loves the
game and plays on instinct can still succeed.
"My caddie has always called it Bubba golf. I just play the
game, the game that I love," he said.
"Truthfully, it's like Seve Ballesteros played. He hit
shots that were unbelievable. Phil Mickelson hits the shot, he
goes for it".
The 33-year-old from Florida's panhandle, whose only golfing
instruction came from his father, beat South African Louis
Oosthuizen in a playoff at Augusta National on Sunday to take
his place in the illustrous list of green jacket owners.
Left-hander Watson birdied four holes in a row on the back
nine to push himself into the playoff and on the second extra
hole drove into the trees before recovering with a magnificent
hook shot to the green.
It was a gamble that was classic Watson and which
illustrated perfectly his approach to the game.
"The first time I ever worked with my caddie, six years ago,
I told him, 'If I have a swing, I've got a shot'. So I'm used to
the woods. I'm used to the rough," Watson recalled.
"And we were walking down here and I said, 'We were here
already. We hit it close here already today', because I was in
those trees.
"I got there. I saw it was a perfect draw, a perfect
hook. And he said, 'If you've got a swing, you've got a
shot'."
Watson broke down in tears on the green after his victory
and that too was no surprise - he has always worn his heart on
his sleeve.
At times over the years Watson's emotions have got the
better of him as he over-reacted to disappointments, let nerves
get out of control and failed to find the mental strength needed
to succeed.
"A few years ago, I was living the wrong way," he
admitted. "Every golf shot was controlling how mad I got, how I
was on the golf course.
"But off the golf course, outside the ropes, as soon as I
signed my scorecard, I didn't care if I shot 90 or 60, I was the
fun, goofing-around little kid, joking around with everybody.
"But on the golf course...I was so wrapped up in what
everybody else was doing. Why is he beating me? why is this? why
is that? Why can't I make putts? Why can't I make the cut?"
Watson said his wife, a former professional basketball
player, his close friends and his caddie Ted Scott had all
played a role in changing his attitude.
"My caddie said that he was going to walk away from me, even
though he knew I was a good player and he knew that he could
make some money off of me," he said. "He said he was going to
walk away because he didn't want to see a good friend go through
that struggle.
"It hit home. It's a slow process. I've been working hard
and this year it's gotten better. Last year was a little better
and this year is better, and hopefully the years to come it gets
better and better."
In winning the Masters, Watson has shown he has conquered
those demons but he insisted that the fame that will inevitably
follow would not change him.
"I don't play the game for fame," he said. "I don't try to
win tournaments for fame. I don't do any of that. It's just me.
I'm just Bubba. I goof around. I joke around.
"I'm not ready for fame. I don't really want to be famous or
anything like that. I just want to be me and play golf."
