By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Lee Westwood was left
fuming after he surrendered the Masters lead with a double-bogey
at the last on Friday but the Briton was overall happy to remain
in contention for his first major title.
A stroke in front going into the second round at Augusta
National, the English world number three was back to one ahead
playing the 18th before a costly three-putt left him one behind.
"I gave myself a lot of birdie chances and hit a lot of good
putts that didn't go in," Westwood told reporters after shooting
a one-over-par 73 that also included two birdies and a bogey.
"It was a disappointing way to finish, but if you get out of
position on this course it can punish you. All in all, I played
solidly today and controlled what I could control.
"I'm good position going into the weekend and I'm not going
to be too far off the lead. That's a position you want to be."
Long regarded as one of the best players in the game from
tee to green, former world number one Westwood has yet to clinch
one of golf's blue riband events despite frequently coming
close.
He has produced six top-three finishes in majors, including
second place at Augusta National in 2010, and gave himself a
flying start to this year's Masters with an opening
five-under-par 67.
However, conditions were tricky on Friday as a chilly
morning gave way to bright sunshine, quickening greens and
shifting winds.
Westwood was unable to make early inroads as he parred the
first nine holes. Though he bogeyed the tricky 11th, he did well
to recover with birdies at the 12th and 15th before ending his
round on a bitter note at the last.
"There was a lot more breeze today, and that obviously makes
it play tougher," said the 38-year-old, a 21-times winner on the
European Tour.
"The greens are drying out and getting a bit faster. And
then the wind can play havoc with some of the second shots."
Westwood is banking on the experience of his close calls at
previous majors to help him over the final two rounds this
weekend.
"I have been in this position a lot recently, in
contention," he said. "I've had a lot of top threes, so I've
obviously been there or thereabouts. That should help me as the
week goes on."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)