AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Bubba Watson of the United States won the 76th Masters at Augusta National on Sunday when he beat South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen in a sudden-death playoff.

Watson clinched victory on the second extra hole when he made par and Oosthuizen took a bogey after the pair finished the regulation 72 holes tied at 10-under-par.

