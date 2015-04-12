(Adds detail)

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 American young gun Jordan Spieth won the 79th Masters in record-equalling style with a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday, landing his first major title by four shots.

Four strokes ahead going into the final round at Augusta National, the 21-year-old Texan closed with a two-under-par 70 to match the tournament record low of 18-under 270 for 72 holes.

World number four Spieth tied the previous best set by Tiger Woods when he clinched his maiden major title at the 1997 Masters.

Justin Rose of England, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, signed off with a 70 to share second place with three-times winner Phil Mickelson, who carded a 69. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating/Gene Cherry)