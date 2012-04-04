By Julian Linden
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4 The prickly issue of
whether women should be allowed to join the exclusive all-male
Augusta National Golf Club refuses to go away.
On the eve of the Masters, chairman Billy Payne was again
peppered with questions about whether the 80-year-old club would
change its restrictive policy.
In keeping with the club's secretive traditions, he refused
to provide a clear answer when asked repeatedly by the media,
saying only that membership issues were not for public debate.
"Once again, that deals with a membership issue and I'm not
going to answer it," he told a news conference on Wednesday.
The issue of whether women should be allowed to become a
member at the home of the Masters has been around for years -
most notably a decade ago when Martha Burk led a series of
protests - but took on added significance after Ginni Rometty
was recently named Chief Executive Officer of IBM.
IBM, the world's largest technology services company, is a
long-standing sponsor of the Masters and its past four CEO's
have been granted membership to Augusta National.
The club now faces a dilemma of whether to change its policy
to allow Rometty to join or spurn one of its major sponsors, but
Payne refused to say whether the issue had even been discussed.
"One, we don't talk about our private deliberations," he
said. "Number two, we especially don't talk about it when a
named candidate is a part of the question."
Augusta's invitation only membership has been steeped in
secrecy since the conservative club opened in 1932. Women are
allowed to play the course only if invited by a member but
cannot become members themselves.
The club does not reveal its full list of members, believed
to be around 300, although it is known that some of the powerful
men from industry and finance, including Bill Gates and Warren
Buffett, are members.
It was not until 1990 that Augusta National invited its
first black member, businessman Ron Townsend, following a row
over racial discrimination at the whites-only Shoal Creek club
in Alabama that was selected to host the PGA Championship.
IBM played a big part in the change, joining other sponsors
in putting pressure on Shoal Creek by pulling its television
advertisements.
Like Augusta, the club has kept mum on the subject and not
commented on whether Rometty should be invited.
