AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 Gary Woodland had the Augusta National crowds buzzing with excitement after he equalled the record for the lowest score for the first nine holes during the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

The American made four birdies and an eagle, at the par-5 second hole, to reach the turn in six-under par to light up the course.

His 30 shots matched the tournament record shared by Johnny Miller (1975), Greg Norman (1988), K.J. Choi (2004) and Phil Mickelson (2009).

"That's pretty cool," Woodland said later.

"I was thinking a low number. I was pretty much zoned in, I wasn't hearing what people were saying."

As word of Woodland's round started to filter through the Georgia pines, the galleries around him started to grow.

When he birdied the 10th to get to seven under for the day, another record suddenly seemed possibility - the lowest full round at Augusta National.

The record of 63 is jointly held by Nick Price (1986) and Norman (1996) but unfortunately it was not meant to be for Woodland.

He bogeyed the 11th hole, then stuck his tee shot at the par 3 12th into the water and with his momentum stalled he eventually settled for a three-under-par 69.

"I felt the momentum. It was definitely getting louder and louder. I didn't know if that was just more people showing up later in the day or if it was because of the way I was playing," he said.

"I was just riding it. I knew I had par-5s ahead of me. I knew I had some holes I could attack." (Editing by Gene Cherry)