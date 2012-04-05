By Simon Evans
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 An unhappy Tiger Woods
said his old swing habits returned as he bogeyed the final two
holes in his opening round at the Masters on Thursday, where he
slipped to five shots off the pace.
Woods shot a level-par 72 on a tough day for scoring at
Augusta National, but while that was far from a disaster, the
bookmakers' favourite to win here said he was unhappy with his
swing even on the practice range prior to his round.
"I hit some of the worst golf swings I've ever hit today,
and that's all right. I just hung in there and grinded my way
around the golf course and stayed very patient, stayed in the
moment," Woods told reporters.
"I warmed up bad too and it continued on the golf course. I
just felt my way around today. I really grinded, stayed very
present. And you know, I know how to play this golf course. I
think it's just understanding what I need to do."
The 14-times major winner had three birdies and three bogeys
on a softer than usual course with challenging pin positions.
Woods came into the tournament riding momentum after winning
his first PGA Tour event in 30 months with victory at the Arnold
Palmer Invitational last month.
His return to form has been, partially at least, credited to
a new swing developed by coach Sean Foley.
But the four-times Masters winner said he slipped out of the
movements introduced during a long spell of rebuilding his
swing.
"Same old motor patterns. Now I'm struggling with it all
the way around with all the clubs. I need to go do some work,"
said Woods.
"Some of my old stuff from a few years ago. I've had to try
and kind of work through it, and every now and again, it pops
up, and today it popped up a little bit."
Woods said he got through the round by not letting his swing
issues get inside his head and was glad to still be in the hunt.
"I said just stay committed. Whatever happens, just stay
committed on each and every shot. I did that. I really stayed
committed to what I was doing," said Woods.
"My commitment to each and every shot, what I was doing, my
alignment, my setup, everything was something that I'm excited
about and I can take some positives going into tomorrow about
that ... at least I have something to build on."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)