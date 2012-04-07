By Simon Evans
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Tiger Woods failed to
make a move up the Masters leaderboard on Saturday but
apologised for the club-kicking incident which has brought him
sharp criticism.
Woods, who started the day eight shots back of the leaders,
failed to narrow the gap after carding an even-par third round
of 72 that left him at three over for the tournament.
But once again, the former world number one's frustration at
his inconsistent game was on display at Augusta National as he
hurled his club into the ground and took out a big divot after
hooking his tee shot on the 13th into the trees.
It was a flashback to his behaviour during Friday's second
round where Woods angrily kicked his club after sending his tee
shot into a greenside bunker at the par-three 16th hole.
"Certainly I'm frustrated at times and I apologise if I
offended anybody by that," said Woods. "But I've hit some bad
shots and it's certainly frustrating at times not hitting the
ball where you need to hit it."
Asked if he had heard from anyone about the incident, Woods
said: "I certainly heard that people didn't like me kicking the
club but I didn't like it either," he said. "I hit it right in
the bunker and didn't feel good on my toe either."
Woods showed some promise early in his third round with
birdies on the par-four third and the par-three fourth but
bogeyed the sixth and ninth to reach the turn at 36.
The former world number made par for the rest of the round
but given his lowly position on the leaderboard that was not
enough to give him much more than a puncher's chance on Sunday.
"Hey, anything can happen here. That's the thing. You can be
four, five, six back on the back nine and still win the golf
tournament," said the four-times winner at Augusta National.
"I need to put myself there where I have a chance," added
Woods, who acknowledged he needed some help from the later
groups on Saturday.
UNTHINKABLE STATISTIC
Woods, whose victory at Bay Hill last month suggested he was
close to his best, looked unhappy with his game again, despite
spending Friday evening on the range, working on the swing that
had troubled him on Friday.
"I'm just trying to get back to how I had it at Bay Hill and
prior to Bay Hill. I got here and for some reason I kind of fell
into my same old patterns again. I just can't do that. So I've
just got to continue working at it," said Woods.
"And it was better today. This round was a lot better. I
felt a lot more comfortable over the shots, unfortunately was
just a fraction off."
Woods has managed just one birdie on a par-five hole this
week, a once unthinkable statistic for the 14-times major winner
who used to enjoy great success on the longest holes.
"I would like to say it was poor driving, but then I drive
in the fairways and then miss into a bad spot or I would miss
the drive and then compound the problem from there," said Woods.
"Or hit two really nice shots up there or three good shots
up there in a position where I could make birdie and then I
would miss.
"It was just one thing after another. So you have got to be
patient, which I was today. I was very patient out there. I was
grinding hard and it was a tough day."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)