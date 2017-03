April 1 World number one Tiger Woods will not play in next week's U.S. Masters after undergoing surgery due to recent back problems, he said on his website on Tuesday.

"After attempting to get ready for the Masters, and failing to make the necessary progress, I decided, in consultation with my doctors, to have this procedure done," Woods said.

"I'd like to express my disappointment to the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons that I will not be at the Masters," Woods said. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)