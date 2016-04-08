AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 The pain finally became too much for former champion Ian Woosnam, as he decided on Friday to end his competitive Masters run after struggling to successive scores in the 80s.

The 58-year-old Welshman, who clinched the coveted Green Jacket in 1991 when he held off Jose Maria Olazabal and Ben Crenshaw, has been battling the rheumatic disease, ankylosing spondylitis, since it was first diagnosed in 1987.

"It's just getting really tough, that's my last go," Woosnam said after following his opening 10-over 82 with an 81 at Augusta National. "I am not fit enough to play with my bad back.

"Every time I play this course it just seizes on me, and can't swing the club properly. I am in pain all the way round, so it's time to say bye-bye really."

Woosnam, a former world number one who has competed in 28 Masters, said the hilly Augusta National layout had made his ongoing joint pain even worse.

"There's not much they can do," he said. "I can't play with all the slopes here. I was swinging it beautiful before I came here and I am always taking pain killers just to play golf but it's just too tough here for me.

"I said in the past that if started shooting in the 80s I would call it a day. I am in just in pain all the way round and you can't expect to play well. It's time for me to sit back and watch (the Masters).

"I'll still keep coming to the tournament obviously. It's a shame to finish off playing like that but you can only do your best. Never mind, I've still got a Green Jacket."

Woosnam, who has missed the cut 13 times in his last 14 starts at Augusta National, was delighted to sign off with a par on the final hole despite hitting a wayward tee shot into the trees.

"The drive wasn't actually that bad because I have to hit it down the left side of the fairway to have a shot at the green," he said after sinking an eight-foot putt on the 18th green.

"I was trying to keep it tight to the left and it just caught a tree and instead of bouncing right it bounces left. I had to hit a rescue club to get it up there.

"That was a great way to finish," he smiled. (Editing by Larry Fine)