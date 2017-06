March 22 An emotional Jason Day abruptly pulled out of his opening match at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Wednesday to be with his mother, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is having surgery on Friday.

"Hard to comprehend being on the golf course right now, with what she's going through,” a tearful Day, who struggled to maintain his composure as he met with reporters after conceding his match.

Day, who was three down to Pat Perez after six holes when he conceded, did not say how long he would be away from the game or whether he would be at the April 6-9 Masters.

"As of now, I am going to be back with my mom," said Day. "It's been a very, very hard time for me to be even thinking about playing golf."

Day, 29, said his mother was given 12 months to live at the beginning of the year after being diagnosed in Australia. She is in the United States for treatment, and the golfer said the prognosis appears to be better.

"Emotionally, it's been weighing on me," said Day, who had tears streaming down his face. "My mom says not to let it get to me, but it really has so I just need some time away to make sure everything goes well." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Larry Fine)