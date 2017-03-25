Golf-Spectator dies at U.S. Open in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.
March 25 World number one Dustin Johnson beat Zach Johnson and Phil Mickelson continued his strong form to reach the WGC-Dell Match Play quarter-finals in Texas on Saturday.
Dustin Johnson used birdies on 13 and 14 to end the match as he defeated double champion Zach Johnson 5&4 in the round of 16 to advance to the last eight, where he will take on Sweden's Alex Noren later on Saturday.
Noren was a 3&1 winner over American Brooks Koepka at Austin Country Club.
Five-times major champion Mickelson advanced with a 4&3 victory over in-form Australian Marc Leishman.
Mickelson, who took three holes in a row at the turn to go 5-up, will next take on fellow American Bill Haas, 1-up winner over compatriot Kevin Na.
England's Ross Fisher also advanced, defeating American Bubba Watson 4&3.
Spain's Jon Rahm beat American Charles Howell 6&4, Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen overcame American William McGirt 5&4 and Japan's Hideto Tanihara edged out England's Paul Casey 2&1. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 The second round of the 117th U.S. Open began on Friday. Following are the highlights from the second major championship of the year at Erin Hills.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he was happy to be in the hunt at the U.S. Open and that his chances of adding a second successive major would improve if the course toughened up in the upcoming rounds.