Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
LONDON Dec 9 World number one Rory McIlroy has won the Golf Writers Trophy for the second time in three years after an impressive season saw him claim two major championships and play an influential role in Europe's Ryder Cup victory.
The 25-year-old Northern Irishman, who won the British Open Championship and PGA Championship this season, picked up the award following votes cast by members of the Association of Golf Writers.
The Golf Writers Trophy was first awarded in 1951 and is given to the European who has made the most outstanding contribution to the sport during the year.
"To win it for the first time in 2012 felt like a great achievement but to win again in 2014 is testimony to what has been a truly fabulous year for me," said McIlroy, whose victories this year also included the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Germany's Martin Kaymer finished runner-up after wins at the U.S. Open and the Players Championship, while Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team, who beat the United States at Gleneagles, was voted into third place. (Reporting By Michael Hann; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.