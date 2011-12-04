UPDATE 1-Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
HONG KONG Dec 4 Rory McIlroy boosted his hopes of finishing the year as Europe's top golfer after sensationally holing a bunker shot for birdie at the last to capture the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.
The U.S. Open champion, runner-up in Hong Kong twice before, came from three strokes behind heading to the final round to win by two strokes, firing a five-under-par 65 for a 12-under par tally.
World number two McIlroy needed to win or finish second in Hong Kong to have any chance of denying Luke Donald a historic first ever European and PGA Number One title in the same season.
The 22-year old McIlroy, who won his fourth professional title, will also need to finish in the top two and above Donald in next week's Dubai World Championship to deny him both money list titles.
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."