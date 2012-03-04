March 4 Factbox on Briton Rory McIlroy,
who won the Honda Classic on Sunday to take over as golf's
number one ranked player.
* Born May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland.
TALENTED SPORTSMAN
* Supplied early evidence of his golfing skills when he hit
a 40-yard drive at the age of two.
* Represented Europe at the 2004 Junior Ryder Cup and capped
a glittering amateur career by reaching the top of the world
rankings and winning the European championship in 2006.
EUROPEAN WINNER
* Caught the eye with a superb opening 68 in the 2007
British Open at Carnoustie, the only bogey-free round of the
day, before turning professional after the Walker Cup two months
later.
* Made the cut in his first professional event, the British
Masters, before finishing third in his next appearance at the
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
* Enjoyed a successful first full season on the European
Tour in 2008 with six top-10s, including second place at the
European Masters. In November of that year, he was beaten in a
playoff by Taiwan's Lin Wen-tang for the European Tour
co-sanctioned Hong Kong Open.
EUROPEAN TOUR BREAKTHROUGH
* Played in 11 events on the 2009 U.S. PGA Tour, tying for
10th at the U.S. Open and placing joint third at the PGA
Championship. Claimed his first European Tour title at the 2009
Dubai Desert Classic by one stroke over Justin Rose and
finishing second behind Lee Westwood in the 2009 European order
of merit.
* Tiger Woods tipped McIlroy as a future world number one
while talking to reporters at the 2009 WGC-CA Championship in
Miami. "He has all of the components to be the best in the
world, there's no doubt," Woods said. "It's just a matter of
time and experience in big events."
* McIlroy produced a storming rookie season on the PGA Tour
in 2010 and clinched his first title on the U.S. circuit after
shooting a course record 10-under-par 62 to win the Quail Hollow
Championship by four strokes.
* Opened the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews with a
sizzling record-equalling 63 before ending the week in a tie for
third and shared third place at the PGA Championship. Made his
Ryder Cup debut later that year at Celtic Manor where he posted
a 1-1-2 record.
* Blew a four shot lead in the final round of the 2011
Masters at Augusta, closing with an 80 to finish tied for 15th.
* Rebounded from his Masters meltdown to win the 2011 U.S.
Open by eight strokes with a record score of 16 under par.
* Won the 2012 Honda Classic in Florida to replace Luke
Donald at the top of the PGA rankings, becoming the 16th player
and second youngest to become number one.
