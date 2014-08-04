(Adds quotes details)

Aug 3 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy replaced Australia's Adam Scott as the world's top ranked golfer after winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio on Sunday.

McIlroy, 25, took the world number one ranking for the fifth time, replacing Scott, who had held top honours for 11 weeks.

"It's a nice title and a nice honour to have but I don't think you should go into tournaments thinking about it," McIlroy told reporters after his two stroke victory over Spain's Sergio Garcia at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

"You just try to win golf tournaments and my goal between now and the end of the year is to win as many tournaments as I can, not to finish number one in the world."

Prior to Sunday, he was most recently ranked number one on March 17, 2013.

McIlroy last month joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as one of three golfers to win three majors by the age of 25 when he won the British Open. He had won the U.S. Open in 2011 and the PGA Championship in 2012.

He overturned a three-stroke deficit to Garcia on Sunday for the Bridgestone victory, carding a 66 to finish at 15-under-par 265.

Scott tied for eighth at seven-under. He had to finish solo fifth or better to retain his top world ranking.

