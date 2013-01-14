BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ABU DHABI Jan 14 World number one golfer Rory McIlroy has signed a "multi-year" sponsorship agreement with U.S. sportswear giant Nike, the company said on Monday at a joint news conference with the Northern Irish athlete.
Commercial terms were not disclosed but the deal is reported to be worth as much as $250 million over 10 years, one of the most lucrative in global sports. It means McIlroy will endorse a range of Nike golfing equipment including clubs, clothing and footwear.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.