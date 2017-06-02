June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.

Dufner began the warm, sunny day as co-leader with former winner David Lingmerth of Sweden, but after his bogey-free morning round he had stretched his clubhouse lead to six shots over Rickie Fowler, who posted 66 in the ideal conditions.

The 2013 PGA Championship winner made only one bogey on Thursday, at the 18th, and made amends by holing out at 18 from 176 yards, sending his approach to the back of the green where the ball rolled back down the slope and into the cup for an eagle-two.

Dufner, who began his second round on the 10th hole, followed the startling eagle with a string of three birdies in a row from the fifth.

"Did everything pretty well," the low-keyed Dufner said after his round. "I made some nice pars and rolled in some putts.

"We got two more rounds to go. We'll see how the course changes, if the wind picks up, gets running fast, it plays different. We'll just see.

"If we get some showers like they're talking about it will be soft and be a little bit more scoreable. So it's kind of just an adjustment and you keep trying to shoot as low as you can."

The chasing pack setting off in the afternoon wave had a challenging target.

World number six Jordan Spieth had stood one shot off the pace after an opening round of 66, and still stood at six-under through six holes on Friday, and Lingmerth was six-under through eight.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, who struggled to a 78 in the first round, was still six-over through six holes of his second round and in danger of missing the cut, projected to be at two over par.

In the clubhouse at five under par were former champion Matt Kuchar (70), Scotsman Martin Laird (68) and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo (68).

