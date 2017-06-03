June 3 Daniel Summerhays took a three-shot third-round lead at the Memorial tournament on Saturday as runaway overnight pacesetter Jason Dufner plummeted with an unexpected five-over-par 77.

Summerhays, who started the day five strokes behind Dufner, took only five holes to tie for the lead, after Dufner ran up four early bogeys on another fine day at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Summerhays carded 68 for 13-under 203, while Matt Kuchar shot 67 to move into second place on 10-under.

Dufner compounded his misery by driving into a water hazard at the last for a closing bogey, finishing the day tied for third at nine-under with compatriots Bubba Watson (68) and Justin Thomas (69).

