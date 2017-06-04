Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 4 Jason Dufner was on the verge of a stunning victory at the Memorial tournament when lightning stopped play late in the final round in Ohio on Sunday.
Dufner had a two-shot lead with one hole left, but play was halted moments after his drive at the par four 18th settled into thick rough at Muirfield Village.
He was 13-under, with fellow American Rickie Fowler in second place at 11-under, also playing the last.
Fowler, however, split the fairway with his drive up the 18th.
It was not confirmed when play would resume.
The only other player in contention was Daniel Summerhays, three shots behind with three holes left.
Six players had yet to finish.
A day after shooting a miserable 77 to fall from a five-shot lead to four strokes behind on Saturday, Dufner roared back in the final round.
He nervously coaxed a three-foot birdie in the side door at the par-four 17th but his work was not done.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.