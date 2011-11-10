SINGAPORE Nov 10 Phil Mickelson will be inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame next year with one of the sport's most powerful administrators describing the American as a perfect role model.

The 41-year-old four-times major winner was announced as the latest member of the Florida-based museum at a Singapore hotel on Friday with U.S. PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem leading the tributes to one of golf's most popular players.

In a week when negative headlines have dominated the sport following caddy Steve Williams' racist slur about former employer Tiger Woods and John Daly's walk out at the Australian Open, Finchem had nothing but praise for Mickelson.

"The image of the players and the image of the game is the strongest thing we have. They are our biggest asset as an organisation," Finchem told reporters.

"Phil has contributed to that in a very positive way over two decades and he is exactly what you like to see in a player.

"If everybody conducted themselves like Phil, week-in and week-out then we would be stronger yet.

"Thankfully, the vast majority of players are like that and do just that, but Phil has been sterling and our players and sponsors owe him a lot for that and fans certainly appreciate it too."

Mickelson, who is in the city-state to compete at the Singapore Open, expressed how proud he was to receive the recognition of an organisation that ranks him alongside greats such as Jack Niklaus, Gary Player and Ben Hogan among others.

"My thanks go to those who voted me into the Hall of Fame," he said. "It really is a tremendous honour to be mentioned alongside the greats of the game that's centuries old.

"I still have a lot to achieve in this sport and do not plan on slowing down anytime soon."

The formal induction ceremony will take place prior to the Players Championship in Florida next May.

(Editing by Martyn Herman; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more golf click on