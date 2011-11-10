By John O'Brien
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 10 Phil Mickelson will be
inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame next year with one of the
sport's most powerful administrators describing the American as
a perfect role model.
The 41-year-old four-times major winner was announced as the
latest member of the Florida-based museum at a Singapore hotel
on Friday with U.S. PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem leading
the tributes to one of golf's most popular players.
In a week when negative headlines have dominated the sport
following caddy Steve Williams' racist slur about former
employer Tiger Woods and John Daly's walk out at the Australian
Open, Finchem had nothing but praise for Mickelson.
"The image of the players and the image of the game is the
strongest thing we have. They are our biggest asset as an
organisation," Finchem told reporters.
"Phil has contributed to that in a very positive way over
two decades and he is exactly what you like to see in a player.
"If everybody conducted themselves like Phil, week-in and
week-out then we would be stronger yet.
"Thankfully, the vast majority of players are like that and
do just that, but Phil has been sterling and our players and
sponsors owe him a lot for that and fans certainly appreciate it
too."
Mickelson, who is in the city-state to compete at the
Singapore Open, expressed how proud he was to receive the
recognition of an organisation that ranks him alongside greats
such as Jack Niklaus, Gary Player and Ben Hogan among others.
"My thanks go to those who voted me into the Hall of Fame,"
he said. "It really is a tremendous honour to be mentioned
alongside the greats of the game that's centuries old.
"I still have a lot to achieve in this sport and do not plan
on slowing down anytime soon."
The formal induction ceremony will take place prior to the
Players Championship in Florida next May.
(Editing by Martyn Herman; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more golf click on