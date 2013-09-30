Sept 30 Leading money-winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods $8,553,439
2. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) $6,388,230
3. Matt Kuchar $5,616,808
4. Phil Mickelson $5,495,793
5. Brandt Snedeker $5,318,087
6. Adam Scott (Australia) $4,892,611
7. Steve Stricker $4,440,532
8. Justin Rose (England) $4,146,148
9. Zach Johnson $4,044,509
10. Jordan Spieth $3,879,820
11. Keegan Bradley $3,636,813
12. Jason Day (Australia) $3,625,030
13. Billy Horschel $3,501,703
14. Bill Haas $3,475,563
15. Jim Furyk $3,204,779
16. Jason Dufner $3,132,268
17. Kevin Streelman $3,088,284
18. Hunter Mahan $3,036,164
19. Dustin Johnson $2,963,214
20. Webb Simpson $2,957,582
(Compiled by Clare Fallon in London)