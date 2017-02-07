Golf-U.S. Open snippets from second round at Erin Hills
June 16 Following are some snippets from the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday.
WELLINGTON Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
Gilchrist also coaches two of Ko's main rivals, Thai world number two Ariya Jutanugarn and Chinese world number four Shanshan Feng.
"I've been working with Gary the past month or so," Ko told New Zealand media on Wednesday. "It's been a lot of fun working with him.
"I tried a few lessons with him and we ripped the swing apart. I think that was really important and it's been good to see the changes we've made." (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Erin, Wisconsin -7 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 70 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 70 -6 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 65 73 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 69 -5 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 74 65 Brandt Snede
June 16 Brooke Henderson bogeyed the final two holes but still enjoyed a two-shot lead after the second round at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday.