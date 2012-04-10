UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
April 10 European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal was arrested for speeding shortly after leaving Augusta National, Georgia police said on Tuesday.
The Spaniard, the 1994 and 1999 Masters champion, was clocked driving 97 miles an hour in a 65 mph zone when stopped by an Effingham County Sheriff's deputy on Monday, sheriff's spokesman David Ehsanipoor told Reuters.
Olazabal, who missed the cut in last weekend's Masters tournament, posted a $621 cash bond and was released.
"He was very cooperative and apologetic," Ehsanipoor said.
Olazabal will skipper holders Europe in the Ryder Cup in Illinois in September.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.