Oct 17 American Matt Kuchar will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Fiji International after an impressive 69 on Saturday left him as the only man under par.

The world number 16 made the most of slightly easier conditions to shoot an impressive three-under-par third round to sit two clear of Australian Aron Price (69).

Left-hander Nick Cullen, also from Australia, was a further four shots back in third on five-over after a 71.

The highlight of Kuchar's round was his approach to the par four 16th.

"It was one of the scariest shots to try and pull off," the six-times winner on the PGA Tour said.

"Sitting in a fairway bunker and had to get up over a lip, up over the rocks and underneath a tree limb. There was just enough of a window between the two, it looked like the perfect five iron.

"Fortunately I pulled it off, it was the right club and it came off beautifully,"

The 37-year-old went on to make par and put himself in pole position to claim the OneAsia Tour tournament, which has seen high scoring over the first two days following strong winds in the Pacific.

Home favourite and course designer Vijay Singh, the three-times major winner, moved within nine shots of Kuchar after firing his best round of the week on Saturday, a 71 to sit tied sixth. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)