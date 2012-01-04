EAST LONDON, South Africa, Jan 4 - Louis Oosthuizen,
the 2010 British Open champion, has his sights set on making an
impact on the PGA Tour this season after a frustrating American
experience last year.
The 29-year-old South African will begin his season by
defending his Africa Open title this week and will also play in
the European Tour's Volvo Golf Championships in George, South
Africa from Jan. 19.
He is set to take a few weeks off after that as his wife is
due to give birth to their second child at the end of January
before he starts his campaign on the PGA Tour in earnest.
"This season I am definitely going to be more in America. I
feel like I have to give myself a proper chance," Oosthuizen
told reporters.
"I can't just go on last year, I know I didn't play well. I
want to be there when I play well to see what I can achieve over
there," he added.
Oosthuizen finished a disappointing 148th in the FedEx
Rankings and he said that his decision to play more in America,
as opposed to plying his trade in Europe, would also help him to
prepare for the Masters in April after he missed the cut last
year.
"It's about trying to get your game right for the majors and
the world events. My first event in the States will be the WGC
Match Play then the Honda and the Cadillac. It's a good build-up
to the Masters," he said.
"I love Augusta but every time I have played there my
mindset has been right but my game just wasn't there. Hopefully
this time I will have a bit more firepower," he said.
Oosthuizen's main competition at the Africa Open will come
from compatriot Retief Goosen.
Goosen, the winner of two US Open titles, and Oosthuizen
both concur that if the wind does not blow, as predicted at the
coastal course in East London then low scores will be the order
of the day at the 1 million euro event.
