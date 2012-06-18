By Julian Linden
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 17
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 American teenager Jordan
Spieth held his nerve to shoot a final round of even-par 70 at
the Olympic Club on Sunday to win the U.S. Open low amateur
title.
One of only three amateurs to make the cut, the 18-year-old
Texan finished tied for 21st overall with a total of
seven-over-par, the same score as Tiger Woods.
"I was confident coming in," said Spieth, the only golfer
other than Woods to have won the U.S. Junior Amateur multiple
times.
"I just wanted to play consistent golf. I kind of thought
that I could give myself a chance at making a run at it. After
two rounds I wasn't able to do that, but I wanted to be low
amateur."
Spieth finished two strokes clear of 17-year-old Californian
Beau Hossler, who double bogeyed the final hole to close with a
76.
"I was nervous starting the round but I felt pretty
comfortable coming to the middle and toward the end, but
unfortunately made some mistakes coming in that obviously hurt
my score," Hossler said.
"But there's so many positives for the week... it's only a
learning experience. I still have some time before I come out
and start doing this for a living."
Patrick Cantlay, who won the low amateur award at last year's
U.S. Open and this year's Masters, was a further two shots back
at 11-over.
The highlight of his round was an eagle on the par-4 seventh
hole when he drove to within six feet of the pin then drained
the putt.
Cantlay has long been identified as a future professional
but said he had not made any decisions yet.
"I don't feel pressure about turning pro, it's just part of
life. It's just going into the next stage, whenever that
happens," he said.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)