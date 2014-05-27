Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
May 27 The television viewing figures for next month's U.S. Open can expect quite a bump after China's Liang Wenchong ensured he would make his debut at the year's second major by topping sectional qualifying in Japan.
The 35-year-old will be the first mainland Chinese to play in all four majors after posting a second round five-under-par 66 at the Nara International Golf Club to secure his spot at the June 12-15 tournament at Pinehurst.
Liang was the first golfer from his country to play in the PGA Championship in 2007, the first to make the cut at a major when he got through to the weekend at the 2008 British Open and also played the U.S. Masters on an invitation that same year.
With India's Shiv Kapur also grabbing a spot at Pinehurst through European qualifying, organisers can expect bumper TV audiences on the world's most populous continent.
South Korean Lee Kyoung-Hoon, American David Oh as well as Japanese players Kiyoshi Miyazato, Toru Taniguchi, Azuma Yano also secured a ticket to North Carolina through the Japan sectional. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.