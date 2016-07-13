TROON, Scotland, July 13 Former European Ryder Cup captain Tony Jacklin, winner of the 1969 British Open and 1970 U.S. Open, assesses the chances of golf's 'Big Four' in this week's Royal Troon major.

Jason Day (Australia)

World ranking: One

Major wins: One (2015 U.S. PGA Championship)

Best British Open finish: Tied fourth in 2015

Jacklin's assessment:

"Jason's a hell of a player. He's been playing some fantastic golf and I've no reason to think he won't be a threat this week.

"The confidence he's gained from winning seven times in the past 12 months is huge. You anticipate playing well when you've done what he has done and it puts you in a great place mentally.

"But on a course like this you can't count your chickens. The absolute number one priority is to get it into play off the tee and then you've got to stay out of the fairway bunkers because if you go in those it's effectively a one-shot penalty every time.

"I don't think the greens are going to get above 10 or 10 1/2 on the stimpmeter this week and Jason's proved he's a wonderful putter. He's also good at getting it up and down from around the greens."

Dustin Johnson (U.S.)

World ranking: Two

Major wins: One (2016 U.S. Open)

Best British Open finish: Tied second in 2011

Jacklin's assessment:

"The game is easier for Dustin than it is for anybody else right now. He's a big hitter and a fantastic athlete, he's been sniffing around the top for years but now he's got that U.S. Open win under his belt he's going to be tough to beat.

"I only hope he's got a two-iron in his bag instead of a rescue club because a rescue club's not going to do him much good up high in the winds of Troon.

"I fancy he won't use a driver more than four or five times around here. Winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio two weeks ago also means he will be one of the firm favourites."

Jordan Spieth (U.S.)

World ranking: Three

Major wins: Two (2015 U.S. Masters, 2015 U.S. Open)

Best British Open finish: Tied fourth in 2015

Jacklin's assessment:

"This course should suit Jordan down to the ground because he's not a long hitter and it's not a long hitter's course, it's about the same length at 7,190 yards as it was the last time they played the Open here in 2004.

"He is ultra competitive and his expectations for himself are beyond belief. I put him in there with a real chance.

"Thursday's first round is vitally important for all these guys. You can't win this thing in the first round but you can certainly lose it."

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

World ranking: Four

Major wins: Four (2011 U.S. Open, 2014 British Open, 2012 U.S. PGA Championship, 2014 U.S. PGA Championship)

Best British Open finish: First in 2014

"Rory's been a bit hot and cold lately. He's either on or he's not on and we won't know until he gets out there. That's become a bit of a pattern in his game.

"If he gets the bit between his teeth and gets off to a good start he's always in with a chance.

"Rory's a precocious talent, there's no doubt about that, and because he has said the majors are his main focus, I can imagine he'll have done his preparation properly.

"He'll have extra incentive after missing out on defending the title last year because of injury. His putting has been a bit in and out and that's why he runs hot and cold. Maybe the slower greens here will help him too."

Jacklin's assessment: