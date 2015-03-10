LONDON, March 10 Organisers will stage a special Champions Challenge on the eve of this year's British Open at St Andrews as a tribute to late Australian golfer Kel Nagle.

Nagle, who won the Centenary Open at the home of Golf in 1960, was the sport's oldest surviving major champion until he died in January at the age of 94.

World number one Rory McIlroy is to join golden oldies Peter Thomson, Tom Watson, Gary Player, Bob Charles, Nick Faldo and Tony Jacklin in the four-hole challenge that will be held at the Old Course on July 15.

More recent champions like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington have also confirmed their participation.

"We are looking forward to a wonderful celebration of the rich heritage of The Open at the Champion Golfers' Challenge," Royal & Ancient chief executive Peter Dawson said in a news release on Tuesday.

"It will be a fitting occasion to recognise the wonderful career of Kel Nagle, one of the sport's great gentlemen." (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Editing by Ed Osmond)